J & L Door Service, Inc. Offers a Wide Range of Roll Up Garage Doors in Solon and Cleveland, Ohio

Chesterland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/07/2021 --J & L Door Service, Inc. is an Ohio-based company that offers a wide variety of industrial and commercial overhead doors in Cleveland and Painesville, Ohio. This company was established in 1978, and they have managed to grow and expand significantly over the decades. Currently, their product range includes dock equipment, high-performance doors, specialty doors, access control systems, gates, gate operators, and more. J & L Door Service, Inc. also carries out inspection and testing processes for fire doors, including recommended inspection protocols from DASMA (Door and Access Systems Manufacturers Association). The testing procedures followed by them are as per NFPA.



Overhead roll-up garage doors have been favored by businesses for years, as it is pretty simple to use. These doors are used in establishments of all types, right from schools and warehouses to office buildings and factories. Overhead roll-up garage doors grant heavy-duty protection to a building, making it difficult for thieves to break into. They can also effectively reduce outside noises. Roll-up garage doors can endure a lot of tears and wear. In other words, one would not have to put in much maintenance effort when having this door style. These doors are also relatively easy to replace.



J & L Door Service, Inc. is among the most prominent providers of roll-up garage doors in Solon and Cleveland, Ohio. The roll-up garage doors offered by them features an articulating slatted curtain fabricated from steel, aluminum, or stainless steel. Depending on their size and application, J & L Door Service, Inc, offers roll-up garage doors from 24 gauge to 16 gauge. This company also provides an expansive range of finishes for these doors. Steel can either be pre-painted from a selection of standard colors or powder-coated in over 185 different colors. J & L Door Service, Inc. offers the option of custom matching as well.



To know more about J & L Door Service, Inc., give them a call at (440) 729-4261.



About J & L Door Service, Inc.

Established in 1978, J & L Door Service, Inc. provides a wide range of commercial and industrial door solutions. They majorly cater to people across Northeast Ohio.