J & L Door Service, Inc. Offers Advanced Fire Doors in Cleveland and Streetsboro, Ohio

Chesterland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2021 --J & L Door Service, Inc. is an Ohio-based company that offers a wide range of industrial and commercial doors in Mentor and Cleveland, Ohio. They are a customer-centric business that aims at providing high-quality products and responsive, immediate service at a competitive price.



Rolling Steel Fire Doors are pretty similar to the typical rolling doors but come with the added benefit of providing fire protection. If installed and maintained correctly, these doors can prevent the spread of fire in a building. These doors are designed to compartmentalize areas of a building that helps in containing the spread of fire. They tend to close upon the actuation of a fusible link, a smoke detector, or the building alarm system. The National Fire Protection Association requires that all Rolling Fire Doors be tested annually to make sure that they are performing as per the needed efficiency levels. This fire door testing, however, should be done by Certified Rolling Fire Door Technicians. This certification is offered by the Institute of Door Dealer Education and Accreditation (IDEA).



J & L Door Service, Inc. has professionals who are certified rolling steel fire door technicians by IDEA. This company is considered to be among the most dependable providers of fire doors in Cleveland and Streetsboro, Ohio. The fire doors offered by them are typically fabricated of steel or stainless steel and tend to be available in various finishes. Chain hoists or motor operations can operate such doors. J & L Door Service, Inc. also offers assistance regarding the inspections and testing of fire doors. This includes recommended inspection protocols from DASMA (Door and Access Systems Manufacturers Association). The testing procedures followed by the company are in accordance with NFPA.



To know more about J & L Door Service, Inc., give them a call at (440) 729-4261.



About J & L Door Service, Inc.

Established in 1978, J & L Door Service, Inc. provides a wide range of commercial and industrial doors solutions. They majorly cater to people across the regions of Cleveland, Chesterland, Mentor, Solon, Painesville, Streetsboro, and their nearby areas.