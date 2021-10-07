J & L Door Service, Inc. Offers Specially Designed Sectional Overhead Door in Cleveland and Mentor, Ohio

Chesterland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/07/2021 --J & L Door Service, Inc. was established in the year 1978. This company offers a wide range of commercial and industrial doors to clients across Northeast Ohio.



J & L Door Service, Inc. is among the most prominent providers of sectional overhead doors in Cleveland and Mentor, Ohio. Upward acting sectional doors are pretty similar to the garage doors in the residential building regarding their operations. They are specially designed and built for commercial and industrial applications. These sectional doors come in a wider variety of sizes than residential garage doors. Depending on the manufacturer, one can find upward acting sectional doors as wide as 30 to 40 feet. Such doors are broadly available in non-insulated and insulated sections and have a variety of widths depending on the application. These sections travel in 2 inches or 3-inch track with the usage of the rollers attached. Upward acting sectional doors can be pushed up or chain hoisted. They might even have trolley motor or side-mounted jackshaft operators. Frequency of usage and door size is a determining factor in selecting the means of operation it features. Automotive repair shops, grocery stores, apartment parking garages, fire departments, and several other establishments use such doors. Clients can opt for sectional doors featuring a few windows or opt for an entirely clear sectional door.



The company also offers high-end roll-up doors in Cleveland and Streetsboro, Ohio. They have experienced technicians who can seamlessly install such doors.



Give J & L Door Service, Inc. a call at (440) 729-4261.



About J & L Door Service, Inc.

J & L Door Service, Inc. offers a wide range of solutions for commercial doors. They primarily cater to clients across Cleveland, Chesterland, Mentor, Solon, Painesville, Streetsboro, and their nearby areas.