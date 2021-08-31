J & L Door Service, Inc. Offers Varied Types of Commercial Overhead Doors in Cleveland and Painesville, Ohio

Chesterland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2021 --J & L Door Service, Inc. was established in the year of 1978. They have especially established a good reputation as providers of premium commercial doors in Cleveland and Mentor, Ohio.



Upward acting sectional doors have become quite popular today. They are quite similar to the garage door installed in typical homes but are essentially built for commercial and industrial applications. These doors come in various sizes, including doors as wide as 30 to 40 feet. Upward acting sectional doors are additionally available in non-insulated and insulated sections, and one can easily select the perfect option based on their application. These travel in a 2 inch or 3-inch track using rollers attached to the sections. The application for the door determines the size of the track. In certain instances, insulated sections can be filled with laid-in-place polystyrene or foam-in-place polyurethane insulation. Upward acting sectional doors may also feature push-up, chain hoist, trolley motor, or side-mounted jackshaft operators. J & L Door Service, Inc. provides capable installation services for such types of commercial overhead doors in Cleveland and Painesville, Ohio.



Commercial overhead doors offered by J & L Door Service, Inc. also include high-performance doors that operate at high speeds and are usually preferred for warehouses that want to maintain areas at a specific temperature. Fire doors are another excellent option for overhead doors. They typically are variants of steel rolling door that rolls up into a small box above the opening but are specifically designed to slow the spread of fire at a building. With the help of J & L Door Service, Inc., one can easily install the perfect overhead door for their facility, regardless of the type of commercial space they have or their specific requirements.



Call J & L Door Service, Inc. at (440) 729-4261.



About J & L Door Service, Inc.

J & L Door Service, Inc. offers a wide range of solutions for commercial and industrial doors. They primarily cater to clients across Cleveland, Chesterland, Mentor, Solon, Painesville, Streetsboro, and nearby areas.