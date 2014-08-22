J & P Sales, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Outdoor Products

Payette, ID -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2014 --Jim and Patricia Lightfoot are proud to announce the creation and launch of their new website venture, http://www.JPOutdoorLife.com. The website features a broad assortment of products that can be used as part of different outdoor activities including flashlights, knives, tents, sleeping bags, backpacks, and fishing rods. The Lightfoots live in an area where outdoor sports are extremely important and love to go out into the outdoors themselves. They were inspired to start their site by their desire to provide those who wanted to enjoy the outdoors with the proper equipment to do so fully.



There are many fantastic outdoor products featured within the merchandise of JPOutdoorLife.com. The website carries items including Stansport sleeping bags, leather backpacks, LED flashlights, Texsport tents, tactical knives, Garmin fish finders, binoculars, walking sticks, Coleman Coffee pots, hiking backpacks, fishing rods, and much more. In the future, the Lightfoots plans to regularly update the products offered on the site to reflect the current season. By updating the website regularly, they hope to have customers return for all of their outdoor needs.



Providing great products and customer service to everyone who wants to make a purchase on JPOutdoorLife.com is of utmost importance to the Lightfoots. They want to make sure that customers have positive experiences with their website by providing them with unique products that are made from high quality materials and by providing all of the information that customers might need about the products listed on the site to help them make good purchasing decisions.



To complement the main website, the Lightfoots are also launching a blog located at http://www.OutdoorNeedsBlog.com. The blog will cover topics related to outdoor activities and the outdoor products available on the site. The Lightfoots will be highlighting the qualities of some of these products and talking about ways that they can be used in an outdoor setting. The goal of the blog is to provide customers with further information so that they’re able to decide which outdoor products are right for their own needs.



About JPOutdoorLife.com

JPOutdoorLife.com, a division of J & P Sales, LLC, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneurs Jim and Patricia Lightfoot.



Jim & Patricia Lightfoot

http://www.JPOutdoorLife.com

208-642-6878



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com