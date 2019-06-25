J. R. Brienza Receives Accolades for Sequel at the 2019 International Book Awards 

Pittsburgh, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2019 --Already recognized as an author adept at relaying the twists and turns of a well-written sci-fi story, J.R. Brienza is enjoying the recognition of her latest book. Most recently named as a finalist at the 2019 International Book Awards, "The Belt of Orion II Ramirez Reveals Planet X" is a veritable romp through governmental cover-ups, tabloid journalism, and an impending cataclysmic collision that forces everyone's hand. A vehicle to highlight the brains and brawn of the book's protagonist, Kelly Ramirez, the new science fiction book is a commentary on the growing need for people to take survival into their own hands.



Already honored as a finalist at last year's International Book Awards for her first novel, "The Belt of Orion: Nibiru Rising," new author J.R. Brienza said of topping the acclaimed list again, "Given the fact that one million books were self-published in 2017 alone, landing as a finalist in such a high-quality group of authors and publishers, both independent and traditional, sets my work apart from the crowd. I am grateful and honored to be acknowledged in such a competitive field."



As any good sequel does, The Belt of Orion II Ramirez Reveals Planet X picks up where the last award-winning book left off. This time it chronicles the heroine's rebel crusade to expose those who are hoarding and manipulating Earth's dwindling food and water supplies. A story of self-discovery and fortitude, the book is nothing if it's not a call to action regardless of what it may cost. In this case, choosing to blow the whistle on evil forces tasked with hiding the truth will cost nearly everything. After all, one person alone may hold the secrets to save Earth as she knows it.



An interior designer and general contractor by trade, J. R. Brienza, is also the author of the books The Belt of Orion: Nibiru Rising and its sequel The Belt of Orion II Ramirez Reveals Planet X.



The International Book Awards is a competition whereby Simon & Schuster, St. Martin's Press, HarperCollins, Penguin Random House, John Wiley & Son, Rowman & Little Publishing Group, Taschen, New World Library, and Forge Books, are some of the national, international, and independent houses that contribute.



