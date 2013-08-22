J5R Announces Virtual Advisory Services That Saves Dollars for Small and Medium Businesses

Eagleville, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2013 --They offer the Virtual Advisory Service© to small and medium businesses by providing principal-level expertise on-demand at affordable prices. By offering quarterly block of hours clients benefit by being able to change the skill set needed without a change to their contract. With Virtual Advisory Service©, there is no on-boarding or travel expense.



The retainer-based model is flexible so that companies can choose the time commitment they require of J5R, from 1 day per week to full-time. The service was launched because small and medium businesses are under-served by the top-tier consultancies, which causes a lack of ready access to top talent and expertise.



“J5R’s Virtual Advisory Service brings a revolutionary approach to the delivery of principal-level advisory services, which saves small and medium businesses dollars. J5R delivers thought leadership on demand at affordable cost. Our clients engage as they need, as little as 1 day per week to full-time. J5R offers a broad range of expertise and additional skills can be added without contract changes.” – John Rooks, President and CEO of J5R Business Services.



Virtual service delivery is a major driver for cost savings when using consultants. Caron Beesley, a small business owner and writer for the U.S. Small Business Administration, said: ”American Airlines found that small businesses typically allocate between 10 and 24 percent of their annual budgets for travel – no small chunk of change for any small business.”



J5R’s expert advisors average over 20 years of experience each, several are published authors and many have held executive roles. The “A” team is on every engagement. J5R offers broad experience across multiple industries including software, banking and finance, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, consumer packaged goods, infrastructure maintenance, healthcare, chemicals, technology, real estate services, retail, manufacturing, etc. For more information on J5R’s expertise, visit http://j5r.biz/expertise



J5R is dedicated to becoming the trusted advisor for each customer. The company’s focus is “relationship first, delivery first”. They deliver results that help customers achieve their objectives while building long-term, win/win relationships with customers.



Giving the client options to adjust its skill mix without contract changes is a key component of providing outstanding customer service and foundational to J5R’s objective of becoming the trusted advisor for each client.



Virtual Advisory Service is a good option when budgets are tight. It provides a great way to gain valuable expertise quickly and cost-effectively. This is a must for small and medium businesses that want to save money.

About J5R’s Virtual AdvisoryJ5R Business Services is a management consulting firm offering senior level IT and Business expertise to small and medium businesses. They provide thought leadership and high value services to their customers. J5R is based in Eagleville, Pennsylvania.