New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2013 --Junior Achievement of New York (JA New York) today announced that it has received a $20,000 grant award from the Long Island Community Foundation to provide JA financial literacy programs to students in the Westbury School District. JA New York will deliver programs to grades 3-to-5 at the Drexel Avenue Elementary School to promote awareness of financial literacy, economics, and STEM careers. Westbury High School business department students will also receive JA financial literacy and leadership development programs during the 2013-14 school year. The Long Island Community Foundation believes that teaching kids how to balance a budget, save money and deal with debt, will make Long Island a better place to live and work for its citizens.



Through the generosity of local donors, the Long Island Community Foundation invests in groups that significantly improve the quality of life on Long Island. Junior Achievement of New York was one of 31 local nonprofit organizations to receive a portion of the Foundation’s $607,000 investment in the development of Long Island’s infrastructure and citizenry.



“We are grateful to the Long Island Community Foundation for recognizing that Junior Achievement’s financial literacy, entrepreneurship and college and career readiness programs and experiences contribute to the sustained vitality of the Long Island community, and contributes to the availability of a well-educated workforce,” said Joseph Peri, president of JA New York.”



The Long Island Community Foundation (LICF) is the Island’s community foundation, making grants to improve our region and helping donors with their philanthropy since 1978. LICF identifies community needs, strengthens the Island’s nonprofit sector, encourages philanthropy, and, with their generous donors, build a permanent endowment to address these needs. LICF has made more than $130 million in grants from hundreds of funds established by individuals, families, and businesses. LICF is a division of The New York Community Trust, one of the country’s oldest and largest community foundations. For more information, visit http://www.licf.org/.



About Junior Achievement of New York

Junior Achievement of New York (JA New York) is the local affiliate of Junior Achievement USA® (JA), the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers and provides relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. Visit http://www.jany.org to share our story of impact and inspiration.