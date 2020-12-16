JAB Industries Inc, Completes 6,000 Square Foot Space for Kiddie Academy

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/16/2020 --JAB Industries, a New York City-based full-service construction firm, has completed work on a brand-new commercial development for the Kiddie Academy franchise based in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The Kiddie Academy® is a nationally recognized provider of comprehensive educational child care programs. Kiddie Academy of Williamsburg, Brooklyn, is owned and operated by Howard Chen.



The project involved constructing a 6,000 square foot tenant fit-out development divided into two separate floors.



According to the lead manager of the project and CEO of JAB Industries, Jeremy Singh, the building was a brand-new development using newly built space and core and shell space.



JAB Industries builders were able to create classrooms and learning spaces for the academy to serve 99 young children from age range: 6 weeks to 12 years. JAB Industries effectively used each area to build usable classrooms that encouraged, developed and enhanced an inclusive workspace to advance each child's social, physical, and intellectual skills while providing safety features for parents' peace of mind.



According to Howard Chen, the Kiddie Academy owner in Williamsburg, Brooklyn franchise, "The team at JAB Industries was able to deliver a conducive space for learning with building out large classrooms for our pupils. The team was able to build out learning spaces large enough to ensure proper social distancing, which is vital during a pandemic".



About JAB Industries Inc.

JAB Industries Inc (JAB) is a New York City-based full-service construction firm specializing in interior and exterior construction. The team has successfully completed work for a wide variety of quality clients, including Guardian Life, Hudson Yards, Graybar, Milstein Properties, Brown Harris Steven, Salomon Smith Barney, BMW, HSBC Bank, MCI Telecommunications, The American Museum of Natural History, Marriott Corporation, and Mt. Sinai Hospital, to name a few. Our philosophy is to supply our clients with the most competitive pricing possible while maintaining the most demanding quality standards. For more information, log on to http://www.jab-industries.com/.



About Kiddie Academy®

Since its inception in 1981, Kiddie Academy has been a recognized national leader in educational childcare. The company serves families and their children ages six weeks to 12 years old, offering full-time care, before-and after-school care, and summer camp programs. Kiddie Academy's proprietary Life Essentials® curriculum, supporting programs, methods, activities, and techniques help prepare children for life. Kiddie Academy has received corporate accreditation from the globally recognized Cognia accreditation system, signifying its commitment to quality education and childcare's highest standards. For more information, visit www.kiddieacademy.com or find Kiddie Academy on Facebook at Facebook.com/KiddieAcademy.



About Kiddie Academy Franchising

Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising is based in Maryland and currently has more than 265 open Academies located in 30 states and the District of Columbia. With 30 new Academies expected to open in 2020, Kiddie Academy's network will grow to more than 280 open and operating locations this year. For more information, visit www.franchising.kiddieacademy.com.