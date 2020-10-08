JAB Industries Inc Completes Fitness Center Project for Ethelind Coblin Architect's Client, 1095 Park Avenue

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/08/2020 --JAB Industries Inc, a New York City-based construction company helped execute the fitness center project for Ethelind Coblin Architects (ECA), a NYC-based architectural firm at 1095 Park.



ECA was tasked with the project and had worked closely with the Board and the building's equipment consultant, Gym Source, in developing an ideal layout for this space. ECA converted what was a railroad layout gym into a dynamic experience. JAB Industries worked effectively to get the fitness center back open quickly, so residents could get back to their routines.



1095 Park is beautiful Schwartz & Gross apartment house constructed in 1930 and by today's standard, it lacked amenity spaces. In the late '90s, a small fitness center was carved into the Basement and over time the demand for the gym equipment overwhelmed the space. Coupled with the growing demand from current residents and prospective shareholders it became clear that the space needed to double in size.



Although located in a Pre-War structure with a traditional lobby, the Cellar was minimal and lean. It was this essence ECA adopted for the design. ECA started with a master plan for the Cellar to re-allocate storage and functional spaces to allow for the expansion.



"Our firm has a long-standing relationship with ECA team members. We worked closely with ECA to help execute their vision for the space which as a vibrant, sleek, active space for the residents at 1095 Park Avenue," said Jeremy Singh, CEO of JAB Industries Inc. "We pride ourselves in having great relationships with our architect clientele."



"Jeremy was a phenomenal contractor to work with. He was willing to expedite the project, work within strict building hours, and pull a strong team of subcontractors together," said Lou Lipson, Project Lead of ECA. "When there were minor issues with subs, as there always is, Jeremy and the JAB team worked hard to ensure it had limited impact on the project, client or our office."



About JAB Industries Inc.

JAB Industries Inc (JAB) is a New York City-based full-service construction firm specializing in both interior and exterior construction. The team has successfully completed work for a wide variety of quality clients including Guardian Life, Hudson Yards, Graybar, Milstein Properties, Brown Harris Steven, Salomon Smith Barney, BMW, HSBC Bank, MCI Telecommunications, The American Museum of Natural History, Marriott Corporation, and Mt. Sinai Hospital, to name a few. It is our philosophy to supply our clients with the most competitive pricing possible while maintaining the most demanding quality standards. For more information, log on to http://www.jab-industries.com/



About Ethelind Coblin Architect, P.C. (ECA)

ECA specializes in residential architecture and interior design including lobbies, hallways, fitness centers, building amenities, apartments, and country homes. Whether a kitchen or a comprehensive lobby renovation, we focus on our client's needs in creating unique, classic interiors. Our team approach allows for fluid communications so that expectations are met, and schedules kept. With clarity of vision, thoughtful planning, artful consensus building, and rigorous follow-through, we can ensure that our designs are integrated, elegant and timeless. Please do visit us at www.eca.nyc.