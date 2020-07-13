JAB Industries Inc. Completes Workspace Project for Raven Capital Management LLC

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2020 --JAB Industries Inc, (JAB) a renowned name in the field of interior and exterior construction, has completed work for Raven Capital Management LLC, a boutique investment advisory firm that specializes in the primary origination, underwriting, execution and management of direct-asset based investments. The company targets investments ranging from approximately $5 million to $50 million, providing institutional investors with the unique ability to access the lower middle market.



Raven Capital had moved into the 6,400-square-foot lease on the entire sixth floor at 75 Spring Street in late 2019 after the firm signed an eight and a half year lease brokered by Dennis Someck, Executive Managing Director/Principal, Justin Myers, Executive Managing Director/Principal, and Conor Krup, Director, of Lee & Associates NYC. JAB Industries had been tasked with creating a dynamic workspace that mirrored the firm's last SoHo location at 110 Greene Street.



The JAB construction team delivered a beautiful brick arch vaulted ceiling that was the focal point of the office. The team utilized millwork/slat walls in the lobby and waiting room that helped provide a modern touch to the office. The team created a simple white box office that used designed elements throughout the office that struck a balance between modern and contemporary.



Chris Felice from Raven Capital Management LLC commented, "Our firm was impressed with the execution of the project. Our goal was to create a modern and pleasing work area for our growing team. The team at JAB Industries was able to create such as space and work within our timeline quickly to get the office, up and running. We are incredibly pleased with the results."



"At every project, we make sure the project is executed flawlessly with excellent customer service. We look forward to more projects like this in the future, and we hope Raven Capital employees can enjoy their office years to come," explains JAB's CEO, Jeremy Singh.



About JAB Industries Inc.

JAB Industries Inc (JAB) is a New York City-based full-service construction firm specializing in both interior and exterior construction. The team has successfully completed work for a wide variety of quality clients including Guardian Life, Hudson Yards, Graybar, Milstein Properties, Brown Harris Steven, Salomon Smith Barney, BMW, HSBC Bank, MCI Telecommunications, The American Museum of Natural History, Marriott Corporation, and Mt. Sinai Hospital, to name a few. It is our philosophy to supply our clients with the most competitive pricing possible while maintaining the most demanding quality standards. For more information, log on to http://www.jab-industries.com



About Raven Capital Management LLC

Raven Capital Management LLC is a boutique, alternative investment manager that specializes in the primary origination, underwriting and management of direct asset-based investments. Raven is a registered investment advisor that manages institutional investor capital through closed-end private equity vehicles. Raven has locations in New York and Santa Monica, CA. For more information, log on to http://www.ravencm.com/