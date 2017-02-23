Jabra SOLEMATE MINI Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker – Reviewed

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/23/2017 --Following in the footsteps of the popular Jambox by Jawbone, Jabra introduced Solemate to the growing market for compact Bluetooth speakers. It features a distinct, footwear-inspired design and decent sound for its size, but how does Solemate stack up to the competion? Find out with this helpful review of the Solmate Mini Wireless Bluetooth Speaker.e



Designed to go anywhere, the Jabra Solemate Mini is the wireless speaker that's made to move. It is ultra-compact size and surprisingly big sound make it the perfect traveling companion.



Resilient and ready to rock, the Mini is dust and splash resistant and the all-over rubber coating protects it from scrapes and bumps. Connect it to any device and control the Mini from across the room via Bluetooth.



In addition to streaming Bluetooth, the Solemate accepts audio inputs via its USB port or 3.5mm auxiliary input jack. The unit has a built-in rechargeable battery that can provide up to 8 hours of music streaming and up to 960 hours of standby time on a single charge.



The Solemate has a wideband frequency response for realistic reproduction of human voices. It can be paired with NFC compatible Bluetooth devices by touching them, and also works with the downloadable Jabra Sound App. A wall charger, USB cable, and 3.5mm audio cable are included.



The Solemate received 3.5 out of 5 stars in a review on CNET. "The Jabra Solemate is a compact, well-constructed Bluetooth speaker with an eye-catching design, decent sound and battery life, and speakerphone capabilities." wrote Executive Editor David Carnoy. "It comes with a water-resistant sound bag and has a hideaway line-in cable for connecting non-Bluetooth devices. The Jabra Solemate has a few small shortcomings, but overall it's a very solid compact Bluetooth speaker with a unique design."



Deals on Yugster often sellout, which is why Yugster's slogan is, "Yours Until Gone."



