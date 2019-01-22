Jack Stack to Speak at MAM Gearing Up Conference

Springfield, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2019 --The Missouri Association of Manufacturers (MAM) continues to strengthen its agenda for the Gearing Up Conference & 2019 Annual Meeting (Springfield, MO. February 6) with the addition of afternoon keynote speaker Jack Stack, President and CEO, SRC Holdings Corporation.



A pioneer of the leadership model known as open-book management, Stack is the author of two books on the subject, The Great Game of Business and A Stake in the Outcome. His expertise in using the open-book model has led the SRC Holdings Corporation to start, acquire, and own over 60 businesses while employing thousands since 1983.



"Jack's teachings have inspired businesses around the world. I'm thrilled to have him on this year's agenda," said Kim Inman, CEO, Missouri Association of Manufacturers. "I believe it's a must-attend event."



Global leadership expert, Chris McChesney with FranklinCovey and co-author of the Wall Street Journal #1 best-seller, The 4 Disciplines of Execution, and a primary developer of FranklinCovey's solution for strategic goal achievement in organizations, will be a keynote speaker the morning of February 6.



Missouri Association of Manufacturers Gearing Up Conference & 2019 Annual Meeting is an all-day event on February 6, at the Oasis Convention Center in Springfield, Missouri. This event has become the Missouri premier manufacturing event, assembling key executives and technical experts. The general session features high profile speakers addressing current topics facing the manufacturing industry. Attendees will take away from panel discussions (Manufacturing Matters Panel), networking opportunities, discuss trends and developments, and problem-solve with peers and top professionals in the industry to drive your business into the future. This event is designed for manufacturers but is also open to the public. Register online at www.mamstrong.org