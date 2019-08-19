Jacki Smith Named Partner in the Lambert Firm

New Orleans, LA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/19/2019 --The Lambert Firm is pleased to announce that Jacki Smith has been named a partner in our New Orleans maritime law firm.



Ms. Smith has been an associate attorney with The Lambert Firm since receiving her Juris Doctorate from Loyola University New Orleans School of Law in 2013. Her practice focuses on Maritime Injury/LHWCA matters.



"Jacki is more than deserving of being a partner at our firm," said Hugh "Skip" Lambert, Founding Partner. "We are grateful for her commitment and contribution to what we do for our clients, and we are honored that she has found us deserving of being what we hope to be her professional home for years to come."



"Jacki is the type of lawyer we all strive to be," said Cayce Peterson, Managing Partner. "She cares deeply about helping her clients. Her work ethic is relentless. She is firm but considerate to her opponents. She has an analytical and extremely intelligent mind that marries perfectly with the practice of law. I am thrilled that she is now a partner of our firm and look forward to working with her for many years to come."



"I think I speak for everyone at The Lambert Firm when I say that Jacki is absolutely essential to our firm's success, past and future," said Jeremy Soso, partner. "I look forward to many years working with and learning from such a skilled lawyer."



Ms. Smith is admitted to practice in all Louisiana State Courts and the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana. She is a proud member of the New Orleans Bar Association, Louisiana State Bar Association, Louisiana Association for Justice, American Association for Justice, and the Association for Women Attorneys.



"The Lambert Firm has helped so many individuals through the hardest parts of their lives. What is special about The Lambert Firm is that we are committed to doing what's best for our clients," said Ms. Smith. "That may sound like it should be common sense, but unfortunately it seems to be harder and harder to find in our practice. I'm honored to be a part of a firm that hasn't forgotten what it means to represent and protect the interests of the client."



About The Lambert

The Lambert Firm has represented injured maritime workers for more than 40 years and are proud to have earned a reputation for aggressively fighting for the rights of injured workers. If you were injured in a maritime accident, contact The Lambert Firm today to speak to an experienced attorney who knows the ins and outs of the maritime industry and can help you get the maximum compensation you're entitled to.