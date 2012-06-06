Jackie Joyner-Kersee to Speak at the YWCA Silicon Valley's 22nd Annual Luncheon

San Jose, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2012 --The YWCA Silicon Valley will host its YWCA Silicon Valley 22nd Annual Luncheon event on Tuesday, October 2, 2012 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Santa Clara Convention Center. The event serves as a major fundraiser with proceeds going to support the programs and services of the YWCA Silicon Valley. Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Six-time Olympic Medalist, Motivational Speaker and Founder, Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation, will be the keynote speaker at the event. “We are delighted to have Ms. Joyner-Kersee speak at this year’s luncheon,” said Keri Procunier McLain, CEO of the YWCA Silicon Valley. “We are pleased to present a woman who channeled her talents into becoming a world class athlete, then channeled her commitment to others to become a leader in the philanthropic community.”



The YWCA Silicon Valley has served Santa Clara County for more than 106 years. Each year, more than 40 companies and individuals sponsor this annual luncheon. More than 80 community volunteers serve as table captains, inviting friends, family and business associates to the luncheon. Total attendance for the event is expected to be over 1,500 Silicon Valley community members. This is a non-ticketed fundraising event; guests attend as an individual or sponsored guest. A donation appeal will be made during the event requesting a donation of $150 or more to support the on-going programs and services of the YWCA Silicon Valley. To attend this event, contact events@ywca-org, or call (408) 295-4011 ext. 216.



The mission of the YWCA Silicon Valley is to empower women, children and families, and to eliminate racism, hatred and prejudice. The YWCA Silicon Valley serves nearly 18,000 Santa Clara County residents each year, and has provided services in Santa Clara County for more than 106 years. The YWCA provides programs in the areas of Domestic Violence, Rape Crisis, Youth Services, Counseling and Child Care. The YWCA Silicon Valley is located at 375 S. 3rd Street, San Jose, CA 95112. For more information about the YWCA of Silicon Valley, contact (408) 295-4011 or visit www.ywca-sv.org.