There's Still Time to Hear Olympic Athlete Jackie Joyner-Kersee at the YWCA Silicon Valley's 22nd Annual Luncheon Oct. 2

San Jose, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2012 --There’s still time to host a table or reserve a seat at the 22nd annual YWCA Silicon Valley Annual Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2012 at the Santa Clara Convention Center. The event serves as a major YWCA fund-raiser with proceeds supporting the programs and services of the YWCA Silicon Valley.



Jackie Joyner-Kersee, six-time Olympic medalist, motivational speaker and founder of the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation, will keynote at the event. “We are pleased to present a woman who channeled her talents into becoming a world-class athlete, then channeled her commitment to others to become a leader in the philanthropic community,” said Keri Procunier McLain, CEO of the YWCA Silicon Valley.



Joyner-Kersee will share her inspiring life story, including her recent experience at the London Games. She is ranked among the all-time greatest athletes in the women's heptathlon as well as in the women's long jump. She won three gold, one silver, and two bronze Olympic medals, at four Olympic Games.



Total attendance for the YWCA Luncheon is expected to be more than 1,500 Silicon Valley community members. This is a non-ticketed fundraising event; guests attend as an individual or sponsored guest. A donation appeal will be made during the event requesting a donation of $150 or more to support the ongoing programs and services of the YWCA Silicon Valley. To attend this event, email events@ywca-sv.org or call (408) 295-4011, ext. 216.



About the YWCA Silicon Valley

The mission of the YWCA Silicon Valley is to empower women, children and families, and to eliminate racism, hatred and prejudice. The YWCA Silicon Valley serves over 18,000 Santa Clara County residents each year, and has provided services in Santa Clara County for more than 1107 years. The YWCA provides programs in the areas of Domestic Violence, Rape Crisis, Youth Services, Counseling and Child Care. The YWCA Silicon Valley is located at 375 S. 3rd St., San Jose, CA 95112. For more information about the YWCA of Silicon Valley, contact (408) 295-4011 or visit www.ywca-sv.org.