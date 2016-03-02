Jackson, MS Dentist Dr. Brian Johnston Now Offering Latest High Resolution 3D Cone Beam Imaging

Brandon, MS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2016 --Dr. Brian Johnston recently introduced some of the latest imaging technology available in the dental industry that is now available for his patients in the greater Jackson, MS area. This high-resolution 3D cone beam imaging system produces remarkably clear panoramic images that give Dr. Johnston a comprehensive view of patient's anatomy of their head and neck area, including bone structure, facial nerves, and tissue margins. These images ultimately result in dental treatments that are more precise and accurate.



Unlike traditional X-rays that only give dentists a two-dimensional view of the patient's facial anatomy in black and white, the 3D cone beam imaging system provides dental professionals with a colored, three-dimensional and panoramic view of every element of their facial anatomy. It also does this without emitting high doses of radiations making it a safe option for practically every patient.



Cone beam 3D images are particularly useful for dental procedures such as dental implants and periodontal treatments. Because these images show nerve placement, bone density, and tissue margins accurately, Dr. Johnston is able to create a treatment plan and perform the procedures in a way that dramatically improves their success rate while also minimizing pain and speeding the healing process for patients.



Dr. Johnston uses cone beam 3D images as a crucial element of his dental implant procedures to help ensure patient safety as well as the absolute best treatment outcomes. These images help Dr. Johnston ensure that the patient has enough bone density to properly support the implants and also ensure that no nerve damage will occur when placing the implant in the particular space and angle that is needed.



In addition to dental implants, Dr. Johnston offers a full lineup of general dental services as well as wisdom teeth removal. He and his staff focus on personalized dentistry to help patients feel comfortable about their treatments and find options for improving their smile and their oral health at a price they can afford.



About Dr. Brian E. Johnston

Dr. Johnston is one of the most experienced dental professionals in the Jackson, MS area, having spent nearly four decades serving patients in the local area. He completed his DMD degree at Washington University School of Dental Medicine and since then has attended more than 2000 hours of continuing education courses to become an expert in several dental sub-specialties. He has achieved Fellowship status in the Academy of General Dentistry, an achievement that only 10% of dentists in the U.S. can claim. He is a member of the ADA, the Mississippi Dental Association, the Dental Organization for Conscious Sedation, and others.



For more information about Dr. Brian E. Johnston and the latest 3D cone beam imaging he offers dental patients at his Brandon, MS office, please visit www.sedationdentistjackson.com.