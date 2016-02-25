Jackson, TN Dentist Dr. Brian Pearson Offers Confidence Through Comprehensive Care of Cavities

Jackson, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2016 --Dr. Brian Pearson, dentist at Pearson Family Dentistry in Jackson, TN treats patients using preventative, restorative, and cosmetic methods to better the physical smiles as well as the lasting psychological effects that smiles have. There are plenty of physiological health reasons to ensure dental health including preemptive measures towards larger illnesses such as heart disease, respiratory diseases, and osteoporosis but, simply the aesthetic of a smile can have serious lasting effects on a person's mental well-being.



Studies have repeatedly shown that the more comfortable a person is with their smile, the more likely they are to lead happier and healthier lives. Genuine smiles, or "Duchenne smiles", named after the French physician, involve both voluntary and involuntary contractions which are a result of sincere joy and will often show through the teeth of an individual. The more content a person is with their immediate reaction of smiling due to happiness, the more often the brain will allow them to be cheerful. This connection will also affect a person's self-esteem, their relationship with others, and ultimately, their physical welfare.



Dr. Pearson uses cleanings, exams, digital X-rays, oral cancer screenings, fluoride treatment, and gum protection as the first line of defense against future dental issues. As is the case with most major issues, reducing risk early on is a considerable factor against having the problems at all. Gum disease and gingivitis are the most common issues that can be prevented with preemptive treatments and routines, especially important because the early signs of gum disease and gingivitis are often hard to notice, if noticeable at all, to the untrained eye.



KöR Whitening is specifically designed to help patients get maximum whitening results that last permanently while causing minimal to no sensitivity during and after treatment. KöR Whitening has been tested and proven to provide whitening results to even the most difficult cases, most of which cannot be treated effectively with other products. KöR Whitening uses proprietary dual-activated, tri-barrel hydremide peroxide technology, which essentially combines three of the most powerful whitening ingredients. Together, these powerful ingredients allow for a shorter treatment time, less sensitivity, and more effective whitening.



Restorative methods are for problems that have progressed to a point where the teeth and gums are damaged and need medical repair. While preventative methods are more for maintaining aesthetic appeal and health of a smile, restorative measures are done to fix functionality. Services provided by Dr. Pearson are crowns, white fillings, fixed bridges, root canal therapy, tooth extractions, dentures, and partials. Restorative treatment is the most regular reason patients have for coming in due to the pain or obvious physical impair of the teeth or gums.



Last but not least are the top-of-the-line cosmetic services that the office of Dr. Pearson provides. Cosmetic services are often mistaken as being solely for visual purposes but are often a strong substitute to restorative methods to help with functionality. The cosmetic services such as KöR Deep Bleaching, bonding, white fillings, veneers, and Clearcorrect are effective ways to alter patient smiles in order to give them the self-confidence they seek.



Dr. Pearson and his staff know that an individual's smile is their logo and a strong representation of how they present themselves to the world. Dr. Pearson treats his patients with the utmost care and respect ensuring beautiful smiles before, during, and after each appointment.



About Pearson Family Dentistry

Dr. Brian Pearson is a native of Jackson, TN, graduating from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, and founding Pearson Family Dentistry in his hometown. He has been in practice for six years and cherishes the relationship that he has built with so many local patients since that time.



For more information about Dr. Brian Pearson or the services he provides at Pearson Family Dentistry, please visit www.pearsondentistry.com.