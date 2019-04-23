Jackson Woodworks Partners with BizIQ

Polson, MT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2019 --Jackson Woodworks, a company that offers custom woodwork in Polson, MT for a wide variety of applications, announced it has begun a partnership with BizIQ, a digital marketing company in Phoenix, Arizona that specializes in providing its services to small business clients across North America.



This new business partnership with BizIQ will provide Jackson Woodworks with a variety of new ways to reach out to brand-new audiences and potential customers in its service area. BizIQ uses some tried and tested search engine optimization (SEO) strategies in its web marketing efforts that can, for example, help people find reliable sources of information about custom kitchen cabinets in Polson, MT. BizIQ also developed a brand-new website for the company, as well as an in-depth content marketing campaign that features two blog posts each month and better overall communication with potential clients throughout the area.



The new website BizIQ created for Jackson Woodworks offers relevant, timely and informative content that focuses on issues like custom woodworking and kitchen and bathroom cabinets. All content on the website is the result of work by skilled copywriting professionals. The site also offers multiple channels through which people can quickly contact the firm to learn more about its various woodworking services.



"We're excited to be working with BizIQ on improving our web marketing and boosting our online presence," said Robert Jackson, owner of Jackson Woodworks. "This is a great opportunity for us to connect with new audiences and to help people learn more about the great custom woodworking projects we're capable of taking on."



About Jackson Woodworks

Founded in 1978, Jackson Woodworks offers custom woodwork and furniture to clients all across northern Montana, working with all species of wood and on all sizes and styles of projects. For more information about the company and its services, visit http://www.montanacustomwood.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.biziq.com/.