Jacksonville Dentist Offers Convenient Scheduling Options in Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/29/2016 --Ivory Dental, a leading dental services provider, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is excited to announce that the office is open on Saturdays to provide expert preventative, restorative, and cosmetic dental services.



"We understand how busy and hectic life can be. A dental appointment shouldn't be inconvenient, so we are happy to be able to offer an alternative to weekday appointments, especially for patients with school and work commitments," said Dr. Shaista Najmi, DMD of Ivory Dental Center.



The staff at Ivory Dental is highly-trained to provide patients with customized dental services. During their procedures, patients are made to feel relaxed and comfortable. Ivory Dentistry features preventative, restorative, and cosmetic dental services for children and adults including:



- Teeth cleaning and exams

- Tooth colored restorations

- Crowns and bridges

- Dental bonding

- Veneers

- Dentures

- Implants

- Root canal therapy

- Periodontal treatment

- Teeth whitening

- Invisalign



Dr. Najmi utilizes the latest dental technologies including digital radiography, intra-oral cameras, computerized operatory, and implant dentistry. Digital radiography is not only safer for patients, but produces up to 90% less radiation than traditional x-rays.



Ivory Dental provides patients with a number of payment options, including direct billing of insurance companies. Ivory Dental also offers a 12-month dental membership program that covers 100% of preventative dental services and features a 15% discount on all other dental services, including cosmetic procedures. Ivory Dental is currently accepting new patients.



About Dr. Shaista Najmi

Dr. Najmi earned a Doctorate in Dental Medicine form Boston University, and she has completed extensive Implantology Training in Surgical and Prosthetic treatment. She is also a certified Invisalign® provider. Dr. Najmi has been practicing in Jacksonville for several years and she looks forward to welcoming new patients to her practice and working with them to create healthy, beautiful smiles.



For more information, visit IvoryDentalJacksonville.com or call 904-998-1555.