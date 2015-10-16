Jacksonville Periodontist Dr. Christian Berdy Offers Patients Latest Technology for the Treatment of Gum Disease

Jacksonville, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/16/2015 --Jacksonville, FL dentist and periodontal specialist, Dr. Christian Berdy is helping local patients better treat the occurrence of gum disease using some of the latest periodontal technology in the industry that requires no scalpels and no sutures. With LANAP laser gum surgery, Dr. Berdy is able to treat periodontal disease in a less traumatic way that improves patient comfort and minimizes bleeding, swelling, and recovery time.



While many dental patients understand the importance of brushing their teeth, not all understand the essential role that flossing plays in oral health. An estimated half of American adults—64 million individuals—currently suffer from some form of gum disease. Periodontal disease is a chronic inflammatory disease caused by the lack of flossing and brushing that affects the gum tissue and bone supporting the teeth. If left unchecked, advanced periodontal disease can lead to the loss of permanent teeth and has also been linked to other chronic inflammatory diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease.



LANAP laser periodontal therapy is FDA approved for the treatment of gum disease. Traditionally, the required treatment for gum disease involved cutting away diseased tissue and suturing incisions in the gum. This also led to excessive swelling, bleeding, and recovery time for the patient. With laser gum therapy, light energy is used in place of a scalpel to remove diseased tissue and kill bacteria in the localized area. The laser also helps to stimulate blood clots, which essentially helps seal the tissues to reduce bleeding. This also aids in the acceleration of healing that gives patients a distinct advantage when compared to the traditional method of suturing.



The LANAP procedure is virtually painless for patients, but Dr. Berdy can provide localized anesthesia when needed. The treatment may only require one office visit in the instance of mild periodontal disease, or several office visits if the inflammation is more advanced.



About Dr. Christian Berdy

Dr. Berdy has been practicing dentistry for more than 40 years and is one of the most experienced dental professionals in the Jacksonville area. He was born in France but moved to the U.S. as a child, attending school at the University of Colorado and receiving his dental degree from the University of Illinois. Dr. Berdy has been practicing in Jacksonville since 1975 and is nationally recognized for his expertise in periodontology, dental implants, and comprehensive patient care.



To learn more about Dr. Christian Berdy and the laser gum therapy he offers patients in the Jacksonville, FL area, please visit www.christianberdy.com.