Jade Townhomes in Regina Helps First Time Home Buyers with Gifted Down Payments

Regina, SK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2019 --Jade Townhomes and Porchlight Developments have helped over 250 households with a down payment equaling a combined total of over $2.7M through the Capital Contribution Grant. The City of Regina, Aspire Attainable Housing and Jade Townhomes help first time home buyers transition out of renting and into homeownership by providing $10,000-$15,000 as a gifted down payment for qualified applicants.



"Our goal is to build condos and townhomes in Regina that provide bright, spacious, affordable and low maintenance living." Explained Director of Sales, Natasha Sukarukoff. "We are so grateful for the grant program to help the first time home buyers take the first steps out of renting and into purchasing a new home. The best thing is, the grant is non-repayable so the program is a true gift."



Grants range from $10,000 - $15,000 depending on the homestyle purchased.



Qualifications required for the grant program:



Must be a first time home buyer

Must live in the property as a primary residence

Must be able to qualify for a mortgage

Must qualify within the income qualifiers provided by the City of Regina



Qualified applicants can also apply for a five-year tax abatement through the City of Regina.



Jade Townhomes in the Regina community of The Greens on Gardiner, offers 1, 2 & 3 bedroom townhomes starting from as low as the $160's. Townhouses are move-in ready or available in early 2020. All Jade homeowners have access to a clubhouse equipped with a large lounge area, kitchen, billiards, fitness centre and outdoor patio including a gas fire pit and bbq.



Natasha Sukarukoff and Pam Daly are hosting a First Time Home Buyer event on July 18, 2019, at the Jade show suite located at 101A-3367 Green Poppy St in Regina from 6:30pm-8:30pm. Industry experts will be on hand to answer any questions regarding financing a new home, how to qualify for a mortgage, how to apply for a grant, what homes are available, how to insure a new home and what closing fees are required.



For more information call 306-522-5433 or visit https://jaderegina.ca/ and www.aspiretoown.ca.