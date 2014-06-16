Jahan Shafizadeh, Formerly of eBay, Joins SmartRecruiters as Director of Product

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2014 --SmartRecruiters, the only end-to-end hiring platform that managers and candidates love, today announced that former Head of Product and Program Management at eBay Digital Jahan Shafizadeh joined the company as Director of Product. He will lead ongoing development of SmartRecruiters’ product offerings that enable businesses to find and hire great candidates.



Over the last decade, Jahan has held a number of roles at eBay, including Head of Product and Program Management for eBay Digital, Head of North American Business for eBay’s Trust Factors division and Global Product Lead for the company’s Global Catalog and Classification Infrastructure team. Prior to eBay, Shafizadeh held several senior roles at Accenture, focusing on program management and product development.



“Jahan will be instrumental in guiding our product strategy to continually raise the bar in how we meet hiring managers’ needs. We look forward to the impact Jahan will have on the advancement of the SmartRecruiters platform, helping us achieve our mission to revolutionize hiring,” said Jerome Ternynck, CEO of SmartRecruiters.



Since its founding in 2010, SmartRecruiters has enabled 70,000+ businesses across a multitude of sectors—including retail, tech and healthcare—to reduce their time to hire by 75 percent and cost to hire by 70 percent, while increasing applicant volume by 250 percent.



“Companies of all sizes face tremendous challenges when it comes to recruiting and hiring for the many different roles they must fill across their organizations. It’s a real problem that needs a real solution,” said Jahan. “Only SmartRecruiters gives businesses the 100 percent complete set of recruitment tools and touch points they need to find, engage and hire great people. I’m thrilled to join a team that is transforming an industry and delivering the best possible experience to everyone involved in the recruiting and hiring process.”



About SmartRecruiters

SmartRecruiters is the hiring platform to source, engage and hire top talent. The SmartRecruiters platform gives hiring managers and recruiters everything they need to post a job, manage candidates and make the right hire. The SmartRecruiters hiring platform offers recruiting management software deeply integrated with the best recruiting service providers to make hiring social, collaborative, enjoyable and easy. Founded in 2010, SmartRecruiters is backed by Mayfield and Rembrandt Ventures and is based in San Francisco, CA. Its 70,000+ organizations have already created 450,000+ jobs. To learn more, visit: www.smartrecruiters.com



