Jake Magro Seeks Funding via Kickstarter to Start Manufacturing Millennium Watches

Melbourne, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2015 --Jake Magro is an entrepreneur and the founder of Millennium Watches. Like many watch enthusiasts around the world, Jake also feels that most of the affordable watches lack the desired level of comfort, style and functionality. On the other hand, the high-quality watches available on the market are beyond the purchasing capacity of the common buyers. Jake founded Millennium Watches with the goal of offering buyers the freedom to purchase a watch to match their style within a price tag they can handle.



At present, Millennium Watches has four stunning designs offering options for all occasions. Highlighting the unique design features of these watches, Jake stated, "We developed a watch designed to compliment any lifestyle, from active to professional, this watch is your best choice. Current watches come packed with features you don't need or lack the style and comfort you expect, well not anymore. With our watch you can wear a watch that has just what you need and nothing you don't!"



Jake Magro has recently started a Kickstarter campaign to raise necessary funds for further development, manufacturing and production. This funding will also be use for



- Testing the concept to make it better.

- Expanding the possibilities for the usage for consumers as well as retail solutions.

- Further customization of the first version of the Millennium Watch.

- Creating additional products and services to complement Millennium Watches.



This project will only be funded if at least $15,000 AUD is pledged by January 8. All backers will have the opportunity to be one of the earliest users of the Millennium Watches.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://kck.st/1NV9LuY



About Jake Magro

Jake Magro is an entrepreneur and watch enthusiast. He is also the founder of Millennium Watches, a Melbourne-based company dedicated to providing affordable luxury watches for everyone.