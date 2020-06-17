Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2020 --Women who are struggling to navigate the busy thoroughfares of life, while in the midst of a pandemic, and dealing with the enormous stress of fighting for racial justice, now have a new resource to foster self-care and create an abundant life. Jamaican-born Author and Publisher, Janet Autherine, recently launched her third book, Island Mindfulness: How to Use the Transformational Power of Mindfulness to Create an Abundant Life.



Inspired by her island roots, Janet's "Everything is Irie" approach to Mindfulness, takes readers on a dynamic journey to self-empowerment. The book is filled with heartfelt stories of navigating love, marriage and divorce, racial prejudices, and learning to adjust one's sail in the face of financial and career challenges. Readers are encouraged to slow their pace, and in the spirit of the islands, mindfully and intentionally embark on a journey to nourish their minds, bodies, and souls, in order to claim an abundant life.



Mindfulness is an integrative, mind-body approach that is instrumental in creating balance amidst the incredible stress that life can bring. With Island Mindfulness, Autherine offers a refreshing perspective on the mindfulness journey that brings calm to any struggle. Born in St. Thomas, Jamaica, the Orlando-based author migrated to the United States at the age of twelve and navigated many challenges on her journey to become a respected writer, speaker and administrative law judge. In Island Mindfulness, she shares how her humble upbringing, steeped in the principles of hard-work, resilience and gratitude, influenced her journey.



When asked about the motivation for writing the book, Autherine explained: "I wanted to empower women of color to speak their truth, practice self-care and claim an abundant life. We weren't meant to just struggle, to be strong for everyone else while sacrificing self-care. I want us to believe that we deserve to have meaningful relationships, financial abundance, spiritual abundance and a purposeful life."



In the wake of the horrors of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the stress of the international protests for racial justice, Island Mindfulness is a timely resource for those looking for the peace and productivity needed to create an abundant life, even in turbulent times. Through the lens of Janet's journey, readers will find a treasure box of life lessons, and a gift of peace.



Island Mindfulness is currently available on Amazon.com. For further information about the author visit: https://www.janetautherine.com/.



About Janet Autherine

Janet Autherine has a heart for youth and women's empowerment. She is the author of three books: Growing into Greatness with God, Wild Heart, Peaceful Soul and Island Mindfulness: How to Use the Transformational Power of Mindfulness to Create an Abundant Life. She is a graduate of Pennsylvania State University, Boston College Law School, and Georgetown University School of Law. Her mission is to empower others through the art of storytelling and the transformational power of mindfulness.



