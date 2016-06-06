James Perry, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Health Products

Willoughby, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2016 --James Perry is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.NutritionOverFifty.com. The website offers a wide variety of products that will help people improve their health, including fitness products, health monitoring products, healthy eating products, and vitamins and supplements. Perry was inspired by his own personal and passionate interest in innovative health products and services. After many years of learning about what works when it comes to improving people's health and discovering unusual and off-the-beaten-track methods for weight loss and good health, Perry wanted to share his wisdom with others who want to improve their health and lose weight.



There is lots of excellent healthy product featured within the merchandise of NutritionOverFifty.com. The website offers products including fitness videos, organic snacks, senior fitness products, diabetes books, wrist heart rate monitors, fitness and exercise equipment. In the future, Perry plans to further expand the products and services offered on the website as he surfs the web, talks to different people, and reads magazines. He is continually searching for new products and hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items and information have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Perry regarding each and every product that is found on NutritionOverFifty.com. He wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on his website by providing them with rich content and valuable health products that can really make a difference in their lives. His website, launched in February 2015, features a range of different products that customers can use when searching for items to help them live healthier lives.



To complement the main website, Perry is also launching a blog located at http://www.Over50NutritionBlog.com.



Recent blogs featured topics on emotional eating, how to get through the holidays and not gain weight, losing weight by forgiving, the importance of exercise, avoiding overcooked food, and the dangers of sugar. Perry includes many common sense tips, including things that people don't think about when it comes to good health. "Good health is real simple, people overthink good health – it's simple," Perry stated, "but not always easy. My site is here to help."



About NutritionOverFifty.com

NutritionOverFifty.com -- a division of James Perry, LLC -- is owned and operated by James Perry.



James Perry

http://www.NutritionOverFifty.com

440-520-3628



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com