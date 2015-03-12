James Wheeler Named Chief Financial Officer of Invocare USA

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2015 --InvoCare USA, Inc. an innovative funeral services startup, and wholly owned subsidiary of InvoCare Limited today announced that James Wheeler has been appointed Chief Financial Officer.



James Wheeler brings more than 15 years of startup and departmental leadership experience to his new role. Prior to joining Invocare USA, James has served in a variety of executive leadership and advisory roles to startups in the technology and services space, most recently as Chief Operating Officer of an advanced analytics services and software company.



Invocare USA CEO Michael Miller said "We are very pleased to welcome James Wheeler to Invocare USA. The depth and breadth of James' startup experience makes him an exceptional addition to the team, as does his passion for innovation."



James Wheeler notes "I never thought I would find myself in the funeral industry. What excites me most about the InvoCare model is that InvoCare is a disruptive innovator, in an industry that is not changed much since the 1950s. It's exciting to be involved in delivering new service innovations while at the same time helping families in a time of need."



Mr. Wheeler holds a B.A. in Economics from the University of California, San Diego and an M.B.A. from the University of California, San Diego, Rady School of Management.



About Invocare USA

Invocare USA has introduced a new approach that focuses on what consumers want and need when they've endured a loss: convenience, affordability, and an uplifting experience. The company's unique model features:



To meet the demand for a new approach, InvoCare has jettisoned the hushed conversation in the funeral home director's office and replaced it with highly trained concierges who arrive at a designated meeting place – a coffee shop, home, or office – to review options that meet the family's needs. Their emphasis is on selecting an approach that works with the family's budget and preferences, whether it's a traditional church funeral followed by a burial, or cremation and an uplifting celebration of life at a unique venue especially suited to the person being remembered.



InvoCare offers fewer options and price points for caskets and urns than traditional funeral providers. This simplifies the selection process for the bereaved and eliminates any real or perceived pressure to spend more than they want.



The U.S. model is adapted from the Australian parent company's success in the Asia-Pacific region, where it is the leading provider of funeral services.



Concierge funeral planning service through InvoCare is now available in Southern California from North Los Angeles to South San Diego.



For more information, visit http://www.invocares.com