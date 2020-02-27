Jana Ann Couture Launches Brand-New Range of 40 Unique Plus Size Bridal Dresses

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2020 --In an ever-changing bridal fashion industry, San Diego-based bridal fashion designer Jana Ann Couture has set a precedent. The fashion house has launched a brand-new range of 40 uniquely tailored plus size wedding dresses, perfectly personalized for individual tastes.



Since founding her own boutique fashion design house, owner and head designer Jana Ann has paid close attention to delivering plus size women with the largest and highest-quality choice of wedding dresses.



"Plus size brides should not be forced to choose the second-best option because of their size," Jana Ann said. "Rather, they should be presented with the same variety of options as would anybody else."



Ann is an internationally renowned designer in the bridal industry and in a recent appearance on the popular TLC television series Curvy Brides, proclaimed, "size cannot limit your dreams."



Ann gained an education in engineering prior to entering the fashion world and due to her engineering background, possesses an understanding of proportion and of principles of design. This knowledge has afforded Ann deep insight into how dresses can be meticulously tailored to suit individual needs. For example, brides who are over size 18 are often provided with smaller sized dresses which are not suitable. Rarely are the wearers' undergarments taken into account when the wedding dress is tried on. This is merely one among many challenges which Ann seeks to overcome in designing dresses for plus size brides.



Perhaps the biggest challenge plus size brides face, however, is the general lack of variety that exists in the marketplace. As a result, women tend to have few options and settle on a dress because it fits, rather than for its aesthetic value. When Ann learned of this trend, she took it upon herself to provide a personalized, stylish, and varied collection of plus size wedding dresses for women who had previously been overlooked.



"Finding the right dress for one's wedding is not just a fashion statement, but it is a moment of great significance," Ann said. "As a result, my personal mission is to assist brides in bringing to life the dress which they feel is most representative of their personality."



The result of Ann's work has been the largest and most varied plus size wedding dress collection in the fashion industry. The dresses and the stories of the brides who have worn them are showcased on the Jana Ann Couture Instagram as well as among the countless testimonials left behind by the brides themselves.



Ann's work is setting a new trend in the bridal industry that offers hope to a segment of women that are often marginalized. Now, thanks to Ann's work, plus size women can experience the wedding they always dreamed about.



About Jana Ann Couture

Jana Ann is an internationally renowned fashion designer in the bridal industry. Her work has been seen on the popular TLC television series Curvy Brides and at New York Fashion Week. Jana Ann Couture designs bespoke wedding dresses that showcase a high level of artistry, passion, and attention to detail. The fashion brand's work in the wedding and bridal industry has been highly praised allowing plus size women to feel beautiful on their wedding days.



