Janea Taylor Seeks Funding via Fundly to Keep Her Father's Dream Alive

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/24/2015 --Along with her father, Janea Taylor had started working on building a new business venture that was intended to be a marketing platform for integrative healthcare and alternative medicine providers. Their primary objective was to connect people that need healing services to the area's best healing practitioners and vice versa.



Unfortunately, the day Janea sent the investment contract to her father turned out to be the last day of his life. Janea knows that her father would have never wanted to see his daughter give up on their dream. Now, Janea needs funding support to make any further progress in terms of building the business she wanted to start with her father.



Unfortunately, a large proportion of funds Janea's father wanted to invest in the business was spent towards his funeral costs. At this stage, Janea has no money to continue working toward her business plans. Her funding requirement for this project is $24,000. Janea has just started a crowdfunding campaign via Fundly to raise this amount.



Inviting prospective backers to support her cause, Janea says, "I'm going to do everything in my power to keep moving forward as I know this is what he would have wanted. Please pass this info along to anyone you know who might want to help."



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://bit.ly/1OxygL1



About Janea Taylor

Janea Taylor wanted to start a new business along with her father. Now, after the sudden death of her father, Janea is leaving no stone unturned to keep her father's dream alive.