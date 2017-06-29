Little Kids Rock Announces Janice Polizzotto as Chief Development Officer

Verona, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2017 --Little Kids Rock, the nation's leading nonprofit provider of popular music instruction, instruments, and curricula, is pleased to announce the appointment of Janice Polizzotto as its new Chief Development Officer (CDO). Ms. Polizzotto previously served on the organization's National Board of Directors and will begin operating in her new role on July 1, 2017.



As the new CDO, Ms. Polizzotto will focus on managing overall fundraising strategy, achieving financial sustainability, and stewarding large corporate partners and individual donors. She will also forge new relationships with major donors and partners to support the organization's anticipated growth and expansion.



Ms. Polizzotto's years of experience in corporate giving, fundraising and strategic partnerships, most recently as Senior Development Officer, Providence Foundations, Southern California, will serve to further the impact and mission of Little Kids Rock. Prior to Providence, she founded Social Wisdom, LLC, and held a senior management position with CBS EcoMedia, managing strategic partnerships and national programs. Ms. Polizzotto also founded the successful endeavor, The Polizzotto Group, LLC, with clients including Tony Industry Association, White Plains Hospital, California Pizza Kitchen, St. Anne's, and Little Company of Mary Hospital. Ms. Polizzotto also served as the inaugural Executive Director of Children Affected by AIDS Foundation. In addition to her role as CDO, Ms. Polizzotto plans to continue to serve on the Los Angeles Advisory Council for Common Sense Media, and the Membership Committee of Women in Toys, Licensing, and Entertainment (WIT).



"I am thrilled to be joining the Little Kids Rock family and to be a part of the passion and commitment I've witnessed firsthand over the past seven years," Ms. Polizzotto shares. "Little Kids Rock has long been close to my heart and so it is an honor and a privilege for me to jump on board in the spirit of collaboration and teamwork and work with the team to bring music into the souls of every child, everywhere."



"We are excited to bring Janice to Little Kids Rock with her passion for and deep understanding of philanthropy, partnerships, and system change," says Little Kids Rock Founder and CEO, David Wish. "Little Kids Rock is on the precipice of tremendous growth and bringing Janice on board in this capacity will ensure we are able to scale our programming and continue to transform lives through music."



About Little Kids Rock

Little Kids Rock is a national nonprofit dedicated to transforming lives by restoring, expanding, and innovating music education in our schools. The organization partners with public school districts to train teachers to run its innovative Modern Band curriculum, and donates all the accompanying instruments and resources necessary to teach popular music in a way that empowers students to experience instant achievement. What began as a single after-school guitar class has since exploded into a national movement that brings free, weekly music lessons to over 275,000 public school children through the efforts of more than 1,800 teachers in nearly 200 school districts nationwide. To date, Little Kids Rock has served more than 500,000 students.



More info at http://www.littlekidsrock.org.