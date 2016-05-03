Janjira Marine Radiant White Line Now Available in U.S.

Kalamazoo, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/03/2016 --Janjira is pleased to announce that their Marine Radiant White Line is now available in the U.S. The all-new line has been carefully designed to brighten and illuminate the skin.



The Marine Radiant White Line includes Brightening Booster Serum, Regenerating Night Cream, Illuminating Day Cream, Instant Brightening Bubble Mask, Brightening Eye Lift, Brightening Toner, and Brightening Cleanser.



Each of the new products includes ingredients such as Algowhite™ (extract from brown alga), Vitamins C and B3, ash bark extract and Sorghum Bicolor Stalk Juice. All Janjira products are based on natural active ingredients inspired by ancient royal Thai spa rituals and ayurvedic recipes.



Janjira is excited to offer American consumers a premier collection of high-quality skin products. More information can be found at http://www.janjirabeauty.com/janjira-marine-radiant-white.



About Janjira

Janjira is a luxurious spa & skincare brand, founded by former Miss Universe Thailand, Janjira Janchome. Janjira believes that beauty, a positive energy, is achieved by a balanced body and mind. The products nourish the skin while beautiful fragrances engage senses for a holistic experience. Janjira is built on unique ingredients not found anywhere else. All Janjira products are distributed in the U.S. by janjirabeauty.com and shipped free from their local Michigan warehouse.



Contact:



Janjira U.S. Distributor

Janjirabeauty.com

Phone: 844-JANJIRA

E-mail: info@janjirabeauty.com

Website: http://www.janjirabeauty.com