January 2016 Update - Rock Fiesta Just 2 Months Away

Quartzsite, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/20/2016 --Rock Fiesta, the only 2 Day Campout Latino Rock Festival in the world, is coming to Quartzsite, Arizona on March 18 & 19, 2016, presenting 19 major Latino rock bands: CAIFANES, CAFÉ TACVBA, MALDITA VECINDAD, EL TRI, MOLOTOV, PXNDX, KINKY, PANTEÓN ROCOCÓ, OZOMATLI, LOS AMIGOS INVISIBLES, DIVISIÓN MINÚSCULA, NORTEC COLLECTIVE PRESENTS: BOSTICH + FUSSIBLE, SILVERIO, FINDE, SIDDHARTHA, MEXICAN DUBWISER, S7N, PALENKE SOULTRIBE and METALACHI.



Only 58 days left until gates of this explosive festival open, Rock Fiesta has sold tickets in 22 states: California, Arizona, Texas, Nevada, New Mexico, Illinois, Colorado, Florida, Oregon, Ohio, Montana, South Carolina, New York, Utah and more, from Mexico City, Tijuana, Mexicali, San Luis Rio Colorado, Chihuahua and Puerto Rico. Rock Fiesta's has earned 16,000 Likes (for 44 countries) and the number is growing daily.



Constantly re-merchandising the various types has launched the SELFIE PACKAGE this week, the pkg. offers a great deal for 1 person, it includes: a Weekend Festival Hard Ticket w/ Camping pkg., Official Rock Fiesta T-Shirt, Hoodie w/ logo on front, large Rock Fiesta Official Poster and a bright yellow vinyl Bumper Sticker. Find other attractive packages at rockfiesta.com.



As the festival draws closer, the 118 acre Desert Gardens Showgrounds is transforming into a World Class festival site with large scale excavation and construction taking place in an effort to build a perfect 15 acre concert area containing; 47.4 tons of production, One Huge Double Main Stage, 770,000 watts of crown power inside of a state-of-the-art sound and lights array plus 2 LED-sound relay towers.



Weekend tickets remain at $119 until January 31st, optional camping is just $40 per person, $350 VIP Weekend Festival tickets, $60 VIP Weekend Camping ticket and VIP Campers for rent.



For tickets and more info logon to http://www.rockfiesta.com or http://www.rockfiesta.com/espanol, 21 Authorized Ticket Outlets now open in CA and AZ.



