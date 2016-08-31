Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2016 --The January PADI IDC Gili Islands preparation workshops are due to start on the January 9th 2017. The actual PADI IDC will run from the 13th to January 24th.



The PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC) in the Gili Islands combines the perfect tropical islands getaway with highly professional PADI Instructor level training. World Class training facilities ensure that candidates get the very best of training within the industry offering all of the facilities expected from the first ever PADI 5 Star IDC Career Development Center's (CDC) to be established in the Gili Islands.



Candidates will expect to receive the finest scuba diving education conducted entirely by Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod, who has a wealth of experience within the industry and has a passion for scuba diving and professional development. Having won multiple award for the program, Holly is always aiming to enhance the course and during 2016 has implemented a number of additional workshops and components to improve on the overall training experience.



The program is actually split up into two distinct parts; the Pre-IDC Preparation Course and the Instructor Development Course (IDC).The Pre-IDC Preparation Course reviews the skills and knowledge from the PADI Divemaster Course and ensures the required topics are covered. The PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC) runs for 12 days and covers the full PADI IDC curriculum as well as a range of additional workshops and presentations specifically designed to build on the training and education currrently offered.



As well as the January Program there are 9 other sessions scheduled during 2017 offering professional divers the chance to learn from the best.



Duration Dates for Prep + IDC + IE +EFRI



Session 1 - January 9th - January 29th

Session 2 - February 13th – March 5th

Session 3 - March 19th – April 8th

Session 4 - April 23rd - May 13th

Session 5 - May 21st – June 10th

Session 6 - June 21st – July 10th

Session 7 - July 30th – August 19th

Session 8 - September 10th - September 30th

Session 9 - October 23rd - November 12th

Session 10 - November 20th – December 10th



The PADI IDC Indonesia Facebook Fan page offers information about the latest news and updates on the program as well as documenting photos and progress of past and present candidates. Personal reviews from candidates that actually took the program recently can be also be found on the PADI IDC Indonesia TripAdvisor page.



For more information or to enroll on the course candidates can contact PADI Course Director Holly Macleod directly through the PADI IDC Indonesia website.



Contact:

JT Dive Advice

Dive Publications

idc@trawangandive.com

+62 (0)821-4785-0413

http://www.idc-gili.com/