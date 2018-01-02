January Launch of the 2018 National Inclusive Excellence Tour Kicks off with Dr. Damon A. Williams

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/02/2018 --Designed to help colleges and universities with strategic diversity training, the National Inclusive Excellence Tour launches its first event for 2018. Lead by Dr. Damon A. Williams, the January 8th event will ring in the new year at one of the nation's top HBCUs, Kentucky State University. During the first four weeks of 2018, Dr. Williams will lead a national discussion on diversity accountability and resources that drive change at Agnes Scott and the University of Auburn as well. Also slated for January is a free webinar event. Set for January 31st, "Diversity Plans Can't Breathe without AIIR™" - (AIIR) Accountability, Infrastructures, Incentives, Resources. At each event, centennials and millennials will find support as their institutions embrace "inclusive excellence."



With more than thirty top institutions nationwide on board to host the 2018 tour just in the first three months of the year, workforce development is goal one. To that end, each event will help attendees become more inclusive of racial, gender, economic, religious, nationality, disability, and LGBTQ diversity.



Also a noted author and the Chief Catalyst at the Center for Strategic Diversity Leadership and Social Innovation LLC, Dr. Williams said, "Inclusion is the key to our future. It's also the key to our today. We have to stop sexual harassment in the workplace, today. We need talented leaders of all races and identities to lead at all levels, today. Research tells us that diversity and inclusion is key to winning in a global economy. To that end, organizational success will be determined by those who can make culturally relevant decisions and harness the power of diverse teams."



Dr. William's vision is to empower one million leaders and 5000 institutions with a message of strategic diversity leadership. This includes colleges, universities, corporations, K-12 schools, non-profits, and government agencies. These entities can host a stand-alone event or integrate the customizable information into a retreat, conference, or leadership development symposium.



The Inclusive Excellence Tour includes a motivational keynote speech for the organizational community, executive coaching of top leaders, consulting on best-practices, and a diversity champions summit. It also includes access to evidence-based resources and tools through a partnership with Dr. Williams and his team.



