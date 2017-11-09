Japa Mala Beads Announces New Autumn Lineup of Malas for Meditation

Asheville, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/09/2017 --Mala bead importer and manufacturer Japa Mala Beads is excited to announce their new autumn lineup of Buddhist prayer beads. As mala beads continue to trend in the yoga and meditation markets, the demand for exciting new mala bead designs has never been stronger. Mala beads are similar to a Catholic rosary—malas are beaded necklaces or bracelets but have a tassel at the end. Mala beads are used for counting Sanskrit and Tibetan mantras as a form of meditation. Even though mala beads are considered a tool for meditation, many people are now wearing mala beads as trendy yoga jewelry and as a lifestyle statement.



Japa Mala Beads has just released 12 new mala designs for retail and wholesale purchase. "I am in love with the diversity and uniqueness in our new autumn lineup of mala beads" says founder Timothy Burgin. "We are proud to offer beautiful mala beads with hard to find gemstones such as Pink Opal, Green Apatite, Green Zebra Jasper and unusual materials like Conch Shell, Dragon Blood wood and Druzy Agate."



From the 12 newly released malas, "the deep, almost translucent green of the Green Apatite and Wenge Wood mala" is the favorite of Paula Hanke, Director of mala operations. "As someone who is crafting the malas, I definitely develop an affinity towards particular designs based on the color, feel and energetic properties. I'm drawn towards our new Green Apatite mala due to its powerful properties of promoting abundance and opening and activating the heart chakra to allow the giving and receiving of love."



There is a mix of bracelet and necklace malas in this new fall lineup. Japa Mala Beads typically debuts brand new designs as bracelet malas and those that sell well graduate to full 108 bead necklace malas, such as their new Rose Quartz and Cherry Quartz mala and their Larimar and Moonstone mala. "We've also updated a few of our classic mala bead designs to freshen up for fall" notes Mr. Burgin. "Our Green Opal and Rosewood Wrist Mala and our African Turquoise and Meranti Full Mala are both best selling designs that we've made a few changes to for our autumn lineup." Al of these newly released mala beads are currently in stock. Due to the availability of certain semi-precious gemstones, several of the new designs are limited additions that may sell out quickly.



To view Japa Mala Beads' new autumn lineup of malas please visit: https://japamalabeads.com/shop/new-malas/.



About Japa Mala Beads

Japa Mala Beads has been making and importing mala beads since 2004. Their unique malas are "designed by an artist and strung by a yogi." Most of their beautiful mala beads are handmade in the USA using only 100% genuine gemstones. They use the most durable stringing materials available and have one of the best breakage guarantees in the business–108 days! All of their bracelet and necklace malas have suggested Sanskrit and Tibetan mantras listed. Over 160 different mala bead designs available plus over 30 types of mala bags and boxes to store malas or use to gift them.



