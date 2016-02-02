Jasmine Jones Captures Title of Miss Black District of Columbia Usa 2016

Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/02/2016 --Jasmine Jones, a resident of NW DC, will represent the District of Columbia at the 2016 Miss Black USA Scholarship Pageant. Proving that beauty queens are more than a pretty face, Miss Jones holds a Bachelor's Degree with Dean's List honors from Trinity University School of Business. She also works in real estate development and plans to pursue her Masters in Business Administration at the Harvard Business School.



Miss Jones has a commitment to the betterment of the District of Columbia. She serves as a mentor to high school students with special needs in Ward 7. It is there that Jasmine initiated BLOOM Athletics, a program that provides free athletic equipment and clothes to students as they prepare for the Special Olympics. She plans to promote Special Olympics throughout the District of Columbia during her year of service.



Jasmine is certified in Non-Profit Board Governance through BoardSource, and was named Who's Who Among Young Professionals across the nation. She has served as Personal and Professional Development Chair with the Greater Washington Urban League Young Professionals. Jasmine currently serves as Membership Chair with the DC Association of Family and Consumer Sciences where she works to expand family and consumer science programs and vocational training across the District. She is also a member of the Junior League of Washington and the Forte Foundation.



In her spare time, Jasmine works as a model where she has been featured in national clothing and beauty campaigns. To stay fit, she studies ballet and The Bar Method. Jasmine speaks French fluently and plans to soon travel to Europe and the African francophone.



Jasmine will go on to represent the District in the 2016 Miss Black USA Scholarship Pageant, August 3-8, 2016 in the nation's capital, Washington, D.C. for the chance to earn an academic scholarship, a trip to Africa, courtesy of Arik International Airways, and serve as a celebrity advocate for the Heart Truth campaign in order to raise awareness of heart disease, the leading cause of death of women in the U.S.



About Miss Black USA

Miss Black USA is the nation's premier pageant for women of color. The non-profit organization, headquartered in the state of Maryland, has awarded over $300,000 in scholarships to date.



For bookings and appearances, contact: Jordan Ford at info@jasminerjones.com.