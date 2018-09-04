Jason A Setchen P.A Engages Athlete Defense Attorney and NCAA Athlete Defense Lawyer

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2018 --Many high school student-athletes hope to secure a full-ride college sports scholarship, but very few do. Numerous types of athletic scholarships are available, and they differ between colleges and sports. Jason A. Setchen P. A. employs athletic scholarship attorney and athletic scholarship lawyer who is often seen as a win-win situation since the student receives financial support and the school secures a promising athlete who can help raise revenue.



It's essential for students and parents to understand that while an athletic scholarship is a huge benefit to the student, it is also a contract. For this reason, parents and students need to know their rights when it comes to athletic scholarships.



At Jason A Setchen P.A. the athletic scholarship can prevent a student from transferring to another school. Accepting an athletic scholarship means that the student commits to playing for the school that offers them the scholarship.



If the student wants to transfer, he or she must get permission from the school. Depending on the circumstances, there's a possibility that the school won't grant permission for the student to transfer.



The expert athlete defender lawyer for athletes can be engaged to provide advocacy if one is involved in a scholarship dispute. A scholarship reduction or withdrawal can yield devastating consequences, and they fully understand the fact that the stakes are high. Over the years, they have assisted many clients that have been in this situation, and they can do the same for the clients.



They could represent one if the college or university ordered the test that one is attending, one's conference, or the NCAA itself. Mistakes can be made, and they can examine the situation and obtain the assistance of medical professionals. They may be able to provide them with grounds they can use to challenge the test results.



For more information about NCAA athlete defense attorney and NCAA athlete defense lawyer, visit http://www.athletedefender.com/services/ncaa-athlete-advocacy.



About Jason A. Setchen P. A.

Jason A. Setchen P. A. assists their clients when encountering a disciplinary or administrative situation with their school, conference, or an administrative governing body like the NCAA.