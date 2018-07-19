Jason Kulpa, Innovator and Tech Visionary, Announces Scholarship to Support Young Leaders

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2018 --The Jason Kulpa Leadership Scholarship, established in 2018, was founded to provide young trailblazers with financial support to pursue higher education. One $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to an individual who has demonstrated exceptional leadership potential.



Jason Kulpa is a distinguished leader himself and has been awarded "Most Admired CEO" by the San Diego Business Journal for private companies. He was also a semi-finalist for the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur award as well. He leads his company through product road-mapping while developing strategic partnerships.



"This scholarship is designed to support students who have demonstrated exemplary leadership, vision, and passion. I encourage young leaders to apply for this scholarship, so they can continue paving the way for future generations," stated Jason.



Jason Kulpa has been leading his company, UE.co, as CEO for the past nine years and is highly experienced in the fields of marketing and advertising. Holding designations such as San Diego Business Journal's 2018 award for "San Diego's Best Place to Work," Kulpa strives to create a positive work environment and successful business in the Ad-Tech industry.



Eligibility: To qualify for this $1,000 scholarship, students must be a high school senior that has already been accepted into a college or university or a current college or university student that hasn't reached their final year.



Requirements: Applicants must submit a short, 500-word essay on the Jason Kulpa Leadership Scholarship website answering the following question: "What is the single greatest accomplishment you have achieved and how has this experience influenced your life?"



Deadline: Jason Kulpa Leadership Scholarship Committee will review all completed applications once the application period closes on August 15th, 2018. Once a winner has been selected, the winner will be contacted in September 2018. If the winner does not respond after two weeks, a new winner will be chosen.



Contact Info:

Laura Donaldson

Email: ldonaldson@ue.co

Organization: UE.co

Address: 808 J St.

San Diego CA 92101

Phone: 619.269.3140