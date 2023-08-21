Jasper Electronics Advanced Medical External Power Supplies

Anaheim, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2023 --Jasper's Medical Power Supplies are available from 4.5W-310W, with both fixed and detachable I/O cords options. Standard and Custom configuration Medical IEC Adapters are also available. Typical features include:



-90-264 VAC input

-Output Voltage Options from 5-54 VDC

-UL/cUL 60601 3rd Edition Certified

-Desktop 2 & 3 Pin AC input options

-Efficiency Levels V & VI – CoC Tier 2 –

-Large selection of standard output connectors

-Special connectors, colors & cable lengths are all available at standard pricing and low MOQs



About Jasper Electronics

Jasper Electronics has been an industry leader in innovative DC power systems since 1995. The company acquired that position through a dedication to engineering and manufacturing excellence, and a design philosophy that ensures the highest degree of ISO9001:2015 product quality and reliability. Jasper specializes in the design and manufacture of specialty DC Power Sources, including CalTrans Spec TEES-Compliant Traffic Control Power Supplies and PDAs, Compact PCI from 175 watts to 500 watts, High Reliability Hot-Swap Switching Power Supplies for Nuclear, Medical, and other specialty industries, Low Noise Convection / Conduction Cooled Power Supplies, and Medical Power Adapters.