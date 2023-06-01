Jasper Electronics High Density TC301 Traffic Control Power Supply

Anaheim, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2023 --Jasper's High Density Model TC301 is designed for LED Road Sign and Traffic Control applications where high power density and high reliability are required. This unit converts universal 100-240 VAC input to 5V @ 60A output, with the ability to operate over a wide temperature range. It can be customized to nearly any applicable transportation application!



About Jasper Electronics

Jasper Electronics has been an industry leader in innovative DC power systems since 1995. The company acquired that position through a dedication to engineering and manufacturing excellence, and a design philosophy that ensures the highest degree of ISO9001:2015 product quality and reliability. Jasper specializes in the design and manufacture of specialty DC Power Sources, including CalTrans Spec TEES-Compliant Traffic Control Power Supplies and PDAs, Compact PCI from 175 watts to 500 watts, High Reliability Hot-Swap Switching Power Supplies for Nuclear, Medical, and other specialty industries, Low Noise Convection / Conduction Cooled Power Supplies, and Medical Power Adapters.