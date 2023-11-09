Anaheim, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/09/2023 --Jasper Electronics Model PDA2-LS Custom Power Distribution Assemblies System is fully compliant with the Caltrans TEES, and is responsible for AC power intake and AC and DC power distribution to circuits within the traffic signal control cabinet. It is identical in function and control to the PDA-2L originally defined in TEES 2009, but with the overall height reduced by 1.75" to 5.25," allowing space for the addition of a drawer shelf for laptop support in 336LS and 346LX cabinets. Features include:



+For use in Caltrans TEES 336LS and 346LX cabinets

+1U smaller than the PDA2-LX and PDA3-LX

+Custom user accessible slots: 1x for 206LS and 2x for Model 204 Flasher units

+High Efficiency / High Reliability

+For use in existing and new configurations

+Custom Configurations Available



About Jasper Electronics

Jasper Electronics has been an industry leader in innovative DC power systems since 1995. The company acquired that position through a dedication to engineering and manufacturing excellence, and a design philosophy that ensures the highest degree of ISO9001:2015 product quality and reliability. Jasper specializes in the design and manufacture of specialty DC Power Sources, including CalTrans Spec TEES-Compliant Traffic Control Power Supplies and PDAs, Compact PCI from 175 watts to 500 watts, High Reliability Hot-Swap Switching Power Supplies for Nuclear, Medical, and other specialty industries, Low Noise Convection / Conduction Cooled Power Supplies, and Medical Power Adapters.