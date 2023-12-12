Jasper Electronics Model TC401-M1558G 400W Traffic Control Power Supply

Anaheim, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2023 --Jasper Electronics Model TC401-M1558G Power Supply has a wide universal input voltage range of 90-264VAC, dual outputs at 12 and 48 VDC, and overall high power density. This unit features output short-circuit protection, over-current protection, over-voltage protection, over-temperature protection, and parallel current sharing.



FEATURES INCLUDE:

- Universal 90-264 VAC full range voltage input

- Wide operating temperature: -25°C to +65°C

- Power Factor ?0.95

- Input anti-surge and anti lightning strike design

- Output over-voltage, output over-current, output short-circuit and over-temperature protection

- Current sharing and parallel operation

- Flame-retardant and moisture-proof design

- Low leakage current: ?0.75mA

- High efficiency



About Jasper Electronics

Jasper Electronics has been an industry leader in innovative DC power systems since 1995. The company acquired that position through a dedication to engineering and manufacturing excellence, and a design philosophy that ensures the highest degree of ISO9001:2015 product quality and reliability. Jasper specializes in the design and manufacture of specialty DC Power Sources, including CalTrans Spec TEES-Compliant Traffic Control Power Supplies and PDAs, Compact PCI from 175 watts to 500 watts, High Reliability Hot-Swap Switching Power Supplies for Nuclear, Medical, and other specialty industries, Low Noise Convection / Conduction Cooled Power Supplies, and Medical Power Adapters.