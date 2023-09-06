Jasper's Advanced 350W Compact PCI Power Supplies

Anaheim, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2023 --Jasper's 350W Compact PCI Power Supplies comply with the industry standard PICMG requirements and are available in AC (90-264 VAC) or DC (18-72 VDC) input. Other features include:



- PICMG 2.11 Compliant

- Active PFC

- UL/CSA, NEMKO/TUV & CE Certified

- RoHS Compliant

- Current Sharing on 3.3, 5 & +12V Rails

- Hot Swap & ORing Diodes N+1 Operation

- Standard 47 Pin Output Connector with 38 & 32 Pin Options (Some Models)

- Models can be ruggedized against high shock, vibration, and humidity to meet MIL-STD-810 requirements

- Customizing To Meet Your System Requirements Is Our Specialty



About Jasper Electronics

Jasper Electronics has been an industry leader in innovative DC power systems since 1995. The company acquired that position through a dedication to engineering and manufacturing excellence, and a design philosophy that ensures the highest degree of ISO9001:2015 product quality and reliability. Jasper specializes in the design and manufacture of specialty DC Power Sources, including CalTrans Spec TEES-Compliant Traffic Control Power Supplies and PDAs, Compact PCI from 175 watts to 500 watts, High Reliability Hot-Swap Switching Power Supplies for Nuclear, Medical, and other specialty industries, Low Noise Convection / Conduction Cooled Power Supplies, and Medical Power Adapters.