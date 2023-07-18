Jasper's Advanced 400W GPAD-Series Convection / Conduction Cooled Power Supplies

Anaheim, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2023 --Jasper's highly efficient and compact 400W Low-Noise (Fanless) Convection / Conduction Cooled Power Supplies are the ideal choice for low-voltage, high-current, high-power density applications including medical equipment, IT, sensitive electronics, and other applications where audible noise and maintenance must be kept to a minimum. Because there are no fans to fail or require periodic cleaning, maintenance is reduced and MTBF is enhanced. These fanless power supplies can also be optionally ruggedized against shock, vibration, and humidity to meet MIL-STDs such as MIL-STD-810 and MIL-STD-167 for military applications.



Jasper GPAD-Series supplies, available from 200-500 Watts continuous output power, can be used in either convection cooling or conduction cooling configurations. The factory recommends conduction cooling when used in ambient temperatures over +50°C. All models have a 3 year warranty.



About Jasper Electronics

Jasper Electronics has been an industry leader in innovative DC power systems since 1995. The company acquired that position through a dedication to engineering and manufacturing excellence, and a design philosophy that ensures the highest degree of ISO9001:2015 product quality and reliability. Jasper specializes in the design and manufacture of specialty DC Power Sources, including CalTrans Spec TEES-Compliant Traffic Control Power Supplies and PDAs, Compact PCI from 175 watts to 500 watts, High Reliability Hot-Swap Switching Power Supplies for Nuclear, Medical, and other specialty industries, Low Noise Convection / Conduction Cooled Power Supplies, and Medical Power Adapters.