Jasper's Advanced Traffic Control Power Supplies for CALTRANS, NEMA, and ATC Applications!

Anaheim, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2023 --Jasper Electronics designs and manufactures Traffic Control Power Supplies which are fully compliant to the State of California Department of Transportation (CalTrans) Transportation Electrical Equipment Specification (TEES) dated November 5, 2020 for use in Caltrans TEES 332, 334, 336, 342, 344, and 346 Series cabinets. Jasper also offers compliant units for use in Advanced Transportation Controller (ATC) High Voltage cabinets, NEMA cabinets, state of the art Traffic Intersection Control Systems, modern LED road signs, and other related applications. If you're upgrading an older system, Jasper offers smaller, lighter, more efficient, and much more reliable units than legacy supplies.



Jasper traffic control power supplies are the first choice for many state departments of transportation including California, New York, Colorado, Georgia, and Alabama, among others. Custom Caltrans power supplies and TEES power supplies are the company's specialty!



About Jasper Electronics

Jasper Electronics has been an industry leader in innovative DC power systems since 1995. The company acquired that position through a dedication to engineering and manufacturing excellence, and a design philosophy that ensures the highest degree of ISO9001:2015 product quality and reliability. Jasper specializes in the design and manufacture of specialty DC Power Sources, including CalTrans Spec TEES-Compliant Traffic Control Power Supplies and PDAs, Compact PCI from 175 watts to 500 watts, High Reliability Hot-Swap Switching Power Supplies for Nuclear, Medical, and other specialty industries, Low Noise Convection / Conduction Cooled Power Supplies, and Medical Power Adapters.