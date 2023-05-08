Jasper's New TC250-Series NEMA Traffic Control Power Supplies

Anaheim, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/08/2023 --Jasper's Models TC250-074-G and TC250-055-G are component power supply modules designed to meet or exceed the requirements of NEMA TS 2-2016 V03.07, as required for TS-2 Type 1 and TS-2 Type 2 traffic control cabinets that incorporate Bus Interface Units. TC250-074-G and TC250-055-G are rack mounted and fully enclosed, providing up to 180 Watts to two regulated DC outputs and a single unregulated AC output, and include a line frequency reference for use in detector racks, load switches and auxiliary components of traffic control cabinets. TC250 modules are convection cooled, with an extended operating temperature range. These units are designed for non-redundant "cold pluggable" installation in the end product. AC input, PE, DC power output and signal connections are via 12-circuit connector on the rear of the chassis. Line-side input fuse and individual output fuses are user accessible on the front panel, adjacent to I/O LED condition indicators.



About Jasper Electronics

Jasper Electronics has been an industry leader in innovative DC power systems since 1995. The company acquired that position through a dedication to engineering and manufacturing excellence, and a design philosophy that ensures the highest degree of ISO9001:2015 product quality and reliability. Jasper specializes in the design and manufacture of specialty DC Power Sources, including CalTrans Spec TEES-Compliant Traffic Control Power Supplies and PDAs, Compact PCI from 175 watts to 500 watts, High Reliability Hot-Swap Switching Power Supplies for Nuclear, Medical, and other specialty industries, Low Noise Convection / Conduction Cooled Power Supplies, and Medical Power Adapters.