Anaheim, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2023 --Jasper's ultra-reliable HAL-Series 1200-1500 Watt Power Supplies are most commonly used in redundant systems for applications such as nuclear plants, server rooms, security systems, and communication systems.



FEATURES ON SELECT MODELS INCLUDE:

- 90-264VAC Universal Input

- 0.99 Line Power Factor

- High Density, 16 W/cu in.

- High Efficiency

- Hot Swap-Redundancy.

- Internal Oring Diodes

- I2C Interface Status & Control

- Extended Operating Temperature Range

- Status LEDs

- Choice of 3.3V, 5.0V or 12.0V Standby Voltage

- Single Wire Current Share

- Custom Performance & Mechanical Modifications Readily Available

- Models can be ruggedized against high shock, vibration, and humidity to meet MIL-STD-810 requirements



Jasper Electronics

Jasper Electronics has been an industry leader in innovative DC power systems since 1995. The company acquired that position through a dedication to engineering and manufacturing excellence, and a design philosophy that ensures the highest degree of ISO9001:2015 product quality and reliability. Jasper specializes in the design and manufacture of specialty DC Power Sources, including CalTrans Spec TEES-Compliant Traffic Control Power Supplies and PDAs, Compact PCI from 175 watts to 500 watts, High Reliability Hot-Swap Switching Power Supplies for Nuclear, Medical, and other specialty industries, Low Noise Convection / Conduction Cooled Power Supplies, and Medical Power Adapters.