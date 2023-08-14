Jasper's Ultra-Reliable HAL-Series 650-800 Watt Power Supplies

Anaheim, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2023 --Jasper's Ultra-Reliable HML801-Series Power Supplies are most commonly used in redundant systems in applications such as nuclear plants, server rooms, security systems, and communication systems. Units in this series are available from 500W–800W, and universal AC input with single output from 12V-54V.



FEATURES ON SELECT MODELS INCLUDE:

- Front End Power Supplies – 12V through 54V

- >0.99 line Power Factor Corrected typical at AC 115V

- High Density

- Hot Swap-Redundancy

- Module for 19 Inch Rack (1U High)

- Optional Extended Operating Temperature Range

- cULus, TUV and CE Marked (800W Models Only)

- AC/Power Good LED Display

- Internal Oring Diodes Provided

- Custom Performance & Mechanical Modifications Readily Available

- Models can be ruggedized against high shock, vibration, and humidity to meet MIL-STD-810 requirements



About Jasper Electronics

Jasper Electronics has been an industry leader in innovative DC power systems since 1995. The company acquired that position through a dedication to engineering and manufacturing excellence, and a design philosophy that ensures the highest degree of ISO9001:2015 product quality and reliability. Jasper specializes in the design and manufacture of specialty DC Power Sources, including CalTrans Spec TEES-Compliant Traffic Control Power Supplies and PDAs, Compact PCI from 175 watts to 500 watts, High Reliability Hot-Swap Switching Power Supplies for Nuclear, Medical, and other specialty industries, Low Noise Convection / Conduction Cooled Power Supplies, and Medical Power Adapters.