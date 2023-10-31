Anaheim, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2023 --Jasper's Ultra-Reliable HTL201-Series Power Supplies are most commonly used in redundant systems in applications such as nuclear plants, server rooms, security systems, and communication systems. Units in this series are available from 200W–400W, and universal AC input with single and multiple output from 12V-54V.



FEATURES ON SELECT MODELS INCLUDE:

- 90-264VAC Universal Input

- North American Safety Certification, CB Scheme & CE

- ORing Diodes for N+1 Redundant Operation

- Hot Swappable

- 24-54VDC Outputs with Choice of Standby Voltages

- High Power Factor and 90% + Efficiency

- Full Power to 50C Ambient with Derating to 70C

- High Density 1U Form Factors

- Custom Performance & Mechanical Modifications Readily Available

- Models can be ruggedized against high shock, vibration, and humidity to meet MIL-STD-810 requirements



About Jasper Electronics

Jasper Electronics has been an industry leader in innovative DC power systems since 1995. The company acquired that position through a dedication to engineering and manufacturing excellence, and a design philosophy that ensures the highest degree of ISO9001:2015 product quality and reliability. Jasper specializes in the design and manufacture of specialty DC Power Sources, including CalTrans Spec TEES-Compliant Traffic Control Power Supplies and PDAs, Compact PCI from 175 watts to 500 watts, High Reliability Hot-Swap Switching Power Supplies for Nuclear, Medical, and other specialty industries, Low Noise Convection / Conduction Cooled Power Supplies, and Medical Power Adapters.