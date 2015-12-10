Jatapp Offers Powerful Application Development Solutions

Sunny Isles Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2015 --Experienced and talented mobile app developers, JATAPP (www.jatapp.com), a growing app development company with more thana 100 software programmers, engineers, designers, marketers, project managers and offices in USA and Ukraine, offers a collaboration and a cooperation on projects through all stages of app development process.



The company, that has established more than 500 successful projects and has worked in a native and a cross-platform development, specializes in cost efficiency and fast turnaround so that customers could experience a greater return on their investment. They can take an app from development and design to marketing, strategy, porting, support and maintenance.



Some of the award-winning apps that have been developed by JATAPP are from different categories: communication, social, entertainment, shopping, games and utilities. There are a lot of great examples of their work in AppStore and GooglePlay such as DISH Anywhere, Vape Maps, Denny's Canada, the game DamGoo, the TAP Alarm Clock and Snap Camera.



The company can write in JAVA for the Android platform, on Objective-C and Swift for the iOS platform, use the Unity3D game engine for game app development and do a backend development using PHP, JAVA, Python, and Ruby as a ground work foundation.



JATAPP takes potential clients through a very thorough process that begins with researching the app's market, defining its priorities and main trends, and then building a detailed application concept, figuring out its potential, functionality and general utilities. After all this process their designers work out every element of the potential app to make it practical, user-friendly and eye-pleasing according to the latest iOS, Android and Windows Phone guidelines. Their iOS and Android experts provide a clean code and apply innovative testing technologies.



